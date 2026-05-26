Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a server in Curacao and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air channel TeleCuracao.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Curacao?
In Curaçao, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster and a premium regional satellite network.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Free-to-Air TV:TeleCuraçao, the island's national public broadcaster, will provide essential free-to-air coverage. They will air every match featuring the Curaçao national team live, as well as major fixtures like the tournament opener, the semi-finals, and the final.
- Pay TV: If you want comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament, the satellite provider DirecTV holds the primary broadcast rights for the Caribbean region. They will air all 104 matches live in high definition across their dedicated sports channels.
- Live Streaming: For those who prefer watching online or on mobile devices, DirecTV subscribers can stream the complete slate of 104 matches via the DGO app.