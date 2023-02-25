Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League and here's how you can watch it in the US, UK and India.

Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace away from home next as they chase a top-four spot in the 2022-23 Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team will hope to bounce back from their Champions League Round-of-16 first leg defeat against Real Madrid. They have managed to put together two wins in a row in the Premier League and will hope to keep adding victories in a bid to climb up the table.

Crystal Palace will also be desperate for all three points. The Eagles are winless in eight matches and will drop further down the table from 12th into a relegation battle if they don't find a rhythm soon.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool date and kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off time 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 1.15am IST (Feb 26)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the game on Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on on Sling TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Crystal Palace squad and team news

Patrick Vieira has ruled out Sam Johnstone for Crystal Palace's clash against Liverpool. Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell are set to be available for selection having recovered in time for the game.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Hughes, Eze; Ayew, Edouard

Position Players Goalkeepers Guaita Defenders Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne Midfielders Doucoure, Riedewald, Milvojevic, Lokonga, Ahamada, Hughes, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze, Olise Forwards Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Liverpool squad and team news

Jurgen Klopp will be without Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay, Luis Diaz, Arthur and Ibrahima Konate for the Reds' clash against Crystal Palace.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Liverpool ahead of the game.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Jota