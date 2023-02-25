Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Lineups & LIVE updates

Liverpool look to bounce back from their UCL defeat with a win against Crystal Palace

It has been a mixed bag for Liverpool this season. At times they have looked like the team which has challenged for both domestic and European titles, but often immediately after they perform like the squad which Jürgen Klopp took over in 2015.

The 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid may have dampened all the morale which was raised with consecutive victories against Everton and Newcastle United. However, as Liverpool has shown in the past, they will look to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace, an opponent they have beaten away from home in their last seven meetings.

Crystal Palace similar to Liverpool have been erratic this campaign. Patrick Viera's team can go toe-to-toe with bigger clubs but then can go on to lose to teams they're favourites to beat on paper. Palace are winless in their last seven league games and will be looking to make a statement with a surprise victory against the out-of-form Reds.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Sambi-Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Schlupp; Mateta

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming games

Liverpool will next host Wolves on 1 March. Afterwards, they will face rivals Manchester United at Anfield in what is expected to be an intense encounter on 5 March, followed by a trip to Bournemouth on 11 March.