Crystal Palace are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Chelsea to bring coach Bernardo Cueva into Thomas Frank's new backroom setup. Following Frank's appointment earlier this week, the Eagles are moving fast to reunite the Danish manager with several trusted former colleagues from his Brentford days.
Palace near agreement for Chelsea coach Cueva
Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal with Chelsea to appoint Bernardo Cueva to new head coach Thomas Frank's backroom team, according to BBC Sport. Having taken over at Selhurst Park on a two-and-a-half-year contract earlier this week, Frank has made reuniting with his former Brentford colleague a top priority.
Negotiations between the two London clubs over Cueva's release are at an advanced stage, with an agreement now considered imminent. Should the paperwork be finalised in the coming hours, the Mexican coach is expected to report for duty at Palace's training ground on Thursday morning.
A broader first-team role under Frank
Although Cueva built his reputation in English football as a dead-ball specialist, he will take on a wider brief at Selhurst Park. Palace intend to install him as an assistant first-team coach rather than limiting his duties solely to set-piece routines.
The move reunites Cueva with Frank, under whom he flourished after joining Brentford as a tactical statistician in the 2020-21 campaign. Reflecting on Cueva's impact upon his departure from west London in 2024, Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: "Bernardo has done a fantastic job for us over the last four seasons. His first season ended with promotion to the Premier League, and he has played a key role in us now achieving four successive Premier League seasons."
Trophy-winning spell at Stamford Bridge
Cueva moved to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2024-25 season to replace Anthony Barry, bringing prior experience from Mexican club Guadalajara and Norway's national team. At Chelsea, he oversaw set-piece preparation and restarts while helping the Blues secure UEFA Champions League qualification.
His stint in west London also yielded major silverware, with Cueva forming part of the coaching staff that lifted both the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Now, he prepares to trade Stamford Bridge for a fresh Premier League challenge in south London.
Frank assembling trusted allies at Selhurst Park
Cueva is not the only familiar face set to join Frank's new-look coaching setup at Palace. England assistant Justin Cochrane and Denmark fitness coach Chris Haslam are both lined up to arrive, having previously worked alongside Frank at Brentford.
While Tottenham Hotspur blocked an approach for Swedish coach Andreas Georgson, existing Palace coach Paddy McCarthy and goalkeeping coach Andy Quy—another former Brentford ally—will remain on board as Frank shapes his squad for the matches ahead.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.