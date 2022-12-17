Croatia vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the World Cup playoff between Croatia and Morocco on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

It will be fitting if either Croatia and Morocco claim the 2022 World Cup bronze medal but only one team will win it in the third-place playoff game at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Luka Modric will be enjoying his last dance after being humbled by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of finalists Argentina. After reaching the final in 2018, Croatia beat Japan and Brazil on penalties in Qatar, but they can only claim bronze this time around.

Morocco were bested by France in the other semi-final but the Atlas Lions didn't go down without giving the holders a run for their money. Walid Regragui's side became the first African side to reach this last-four while claiming the scalps of Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Croatia vs Morocco date & kick-off time

Game: Croatia vs Morocco Date: December 17, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Croatia vs Morocco on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV SD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Croatia squad & team news

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is a major doubt after pulling off with a discomfort in the 50th minute against Argentina, and Josko Gvardiol who played that game after taking injections to fight the pain of a foot problem.

As such, expect Kristijan Jakic and Josip Sutalo to step in for Brozovic and Gvardiol respectively, with Lovro Majer standing by for a central role.

Meanwhile, Ivan Perisic will be looking to break Davor Suker's mark of six goals for Croatia at the World Cup.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Position Players Goalkeepers Livakovic, Ivusic, Grbic Defenders Vida, Lovren, Barisic, Juranovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Stanisic, Erlic, Sutalo Midfielders Modric, Kovacic, Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Majer, Jakic, Sucic Forwards Perisic, Kramaric, Perkovic, Orsic, Budimir, Livaja

Morocco squad and team news

It is unlikely Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui and Romain Saiss will have much to do against Croatia after enduring the semi-final tie despite not being a 100 percent fit.

Regragui will likely opt to bring in the likes of Yahia Attiyat-Allah and Selim Amallah in a 4-3-3 arrangement.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal