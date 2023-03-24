'Cristiano has signed!' - Details of 'secret' Ronaldo pact revealed in WhatsApp chat involving Juventus directors as investigation continues

The investigation into Juventus' transfer scandal has revealed a series of messages regarding Cristiano Ronaldo signing a secret contract.

Ronaldo signed secret contract in 2021

Juventus lied about salary reduction

Appeal for financial scandal scheduled for April 19

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus publically announced that they would not be paying their players during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to reassure investors. However, it has recently come to light that some players were handed new deals in secret, according to Football Italia.

Ronaldo's has subsequently been revealed, with a series of WhatsApp messages hashing out the deal.

Club secretary Paolo Marganti confirmed that the player had agreed on a new deal in April 2021 via Whatsapp: "Second salary manoeuvre, Cristiano has signed. He has a copy of all the documents."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian club has found itself deep in another massive scandal. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the club had inflated players' market values in order to increase annual profits. They were also accused of misleading the public about freezing wages during the pandemic — which Ronaldo's secret agreement seems to confirm.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Bianconeri were docked 15 points for their wrongdoings, and are still under investigation. The Turin Public Prosecutor is still working through the case, which could lead to further punishments, including a possible European ban.

WHAT NEXT? Juventus plan to appeal the charges set before them, with an official hearing scheduled for April 19.