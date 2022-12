Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly confirmed his international retirement in an Instagram post on Sunday after World Cup heartbreak against Morocco.

WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal crashed out of the World Cup with a shock loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Veteran striker Ronaldo was a second-half substitute but failed to make an impact and Portugal left Qatar on a whimper. The striker has now seemingly confirmed his international retirement following the disappointing end.

More to follow...