Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Pro League will be one of the top five divisions in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo asserted that the Saudi Pro League will be one of the top five divisions in the world after starring in Al-Nassr's latest victory.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 3-2

Ronaldo scored the winner

Sees potential in the Saudi League

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo fired Al-Nassr to a remarkable victory over Al-Shabab, courtesy of a long-range strike just before the hour mark. The win keeps them alive in the title race as they now sit second in the Pro League, three points behind Al-Ittihad, with two matches to play.

After an inspiring performance, Ronaldo hailed the domestic league and tipped it to become one of the top five divisions in the world in the next few years if they continue to tread on the path of development.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Saudi League is getting better, next year we will be even better. Step by step I think this league will be in the top five leagues in the world. But they need time, they need players and infrastructure. I believe that this country has amazing potential, amazing people and the league will be great," he stated after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr had a horrific start to the game as they found themselves trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes. However, Talisca's strike just before half-time lifted the morale of the team, which helped them to start the second half on a positive note. Their relentless efforts soon paid dividends as Abdulrahman Ghareeb equalised in the 51st minute before Ronaldo tilted the scales in his side's favour with a screamer.

"The team did a fantastic day. A 2-0 defeat is very difficult but we believe until the end and we score three goals. Congratulations to the whole team and the supporters were amazing today. We are very happy," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in action on Saturday against Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.