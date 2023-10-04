Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga seeking millions more in hush money with US court to hear argument for civil lawsuit to be reopened

A US court will hear arguments from lawyers attempting to to reopen a rape lawsuit seeking millions of dollars in damages from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The original case was opened in 2018 and dismissed in June 2022. However, plaintiff Kathryn Mayorga alleges that a confidentiality agreement reached between herself and Ronaldo in 2010 was breached by the football star and associates in 2017, and she is now seeking $25 million (£20.6m) in damages.

Lawyers for Mayorga will argue that a federal court judge in Nevada was wrong to reject the inclusion of the confidentiality agreement as evidence and that the case should be reopened.

Mayorga –– who has consented to being named publicly –– alleges that the Portuguese star raped her in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009. Ronaldo, via his legal team, has always maintained that the encounter was consensual.

In 2010 the two parties reached a confidentiality agreement, in which Mayorga's lawyer stated his client was paid $375,000 (£305,000).

Las Vegas prosecutors reopened enquiries into the case after Mayorga's filing in 2018, but a year later concluded there was not enough evidence for the allegations to be proved.

A panel of three judges will hear verbal arguments from both sides in a special sitting in Las Vegas on Wednesday. But there isn't expected to be an immediate ruling as to whether the civil case will be reopened.