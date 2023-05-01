'Cheers to love' - Cristiano Ronaldo posts romantic photo with partner Georgina Rodriguez amid rumours their relationship is under strain

- Ronaldo's been feeling romantic
- Posts photo with partner Georgina
- Couple's relationship has been under scruntiny
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has been showing off his romantic side on social media with partner Georgina Rodriguez. "Cheers to love" wrote Ronaldo on Instagram with a photo of the couple sharing a meal and a kiss together away from the football pitch.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is rarely out of the spotlight, with recent rumors suggesting the couple's relationship was in trouble. Georgina has since responded by stating "only idiots" believe gossip in a post on social media, and Ronaldo's latest update suggests all is currently well in the Ronaldo-Rodriguez household.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is back in action with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, May 8 against Al-Khaleej. Al-Nassr currently sit in second place in the table, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who also have a game in hand.