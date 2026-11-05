Portugal FA announce plans for Cristiano Ronaldo tribute following international retirement

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Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football, drawing the curtain on a legendary career with Portugal. Following the monumental news, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed they are planning a spectacular tribute to honour their greatest ever captain.

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Ronaldo steps down from Portugal duty

Ronaldo has officially called time on his legendary international career with Portugal. Moments after the iconic forward announced his monumental decision, the FPF released an emotional statement to honour his historic contributions.

The legendary attacker steps away from the international stage as the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football. His departure marks the end of an era for a nation that he has proudly represented across multiple major tournaments.

FPF express their eternal gratitude

The FPF was quick to acknowledge Ronaldo's unmatched impact on the national team setup. They praised his unwavering leadership and relentless dedication across an international career that has spanned over two decades.

"The FPF expresses its deepest and eternal gratitude to its eternal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo," the official statement read. "It is with a feeling of deep gratitude and immense admiration that the FPF wishes to publicly pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and thank him for his absolutely extraordinary journey in the service of our country.

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"More than an exceptional athlete, our captain has been an inspiring leader, an example of dedication and the ultimate symbol of the soul of our national team."

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Planning the ultimate farewell tribute

Recognising his unparalleled legacy, the FPF made it abundantly clear that a simple press release would not be sufficient. The national governing body confirmed that a grand, meticulously planned event is currently being prepared to give the legendary forward a fitting send-off.

"The Portuguese Football Federation refuses to let this farewell happen without giving him the tribute he is due," the statement continued. "We have the firm and deep desire to organise, plan, participate and collaborate actively in what will forever remain a tribute worthy of Cristiano Ronaldo's immense career."

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Chasing the final career milestone

While his remarkable time with the national team has come to a definitive close, Ronaldo is not entirely finished with the sport. The veteran forward remains heavily focused on his club commitments with Al-Nassr and a staggering personal milestone. The FPF affectionately referenced his ongoing pursuit of footballing history at the very end of their tribute. Their official statement enthusiastically concluded with a rallying cry for his final chapter: "On the way to the 1,000th goal!!!"

Supporters across the globe will now eagerly await further details regarding the exact date and location of Portugal's official tribute to their greatest ever player.