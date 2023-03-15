Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal career continues! Roberto Martinez set to end uncertainty by including CR7 in first squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal career isn't over just yet, with new boss Roberto Martinez set to include him for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ronaldo previously coy on Portugal future

Martinez set to select veteran forward

Could hold all-time international caps record

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to recent information from The Athletic, who report that Martinez held talks with the veteran forward this week before electing to call him up. Ronaldo had refused to be drawn on his international future after being sidelined by Fernando Santos in Qatar, before suffering quarter-final heartbreak to underdogs Morocco.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 38-year-old also left Europe at the end of last year, signing for Saudi outfit Al-Nassr with whom he has since recorded eight goals in nine matches. Although there has been no indication yet as to the extent of his involvement in the qualifiers, it seems that Ronaldo remains committed to representing his country, as they will also provide him an opportunity to chase his own individual accolades.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Portugal star currently boasts the joint-most international caps in men's football history alongside Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, who will be in action himself against the Philippines on the same day Portugal host Liechtenstein. For Martinez, that match will be his first since taking over following his resignation from Belgium duty after the World Cup, where the Spaniard will likely become the fifth manager Ronaldo has played under in a near 20-year international career.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While a starting berth is far from guaranteed - especially given the red-hot form of Benfica star Goncalo Ramos - it is likely the 38-year-old will feature against Lichtenstein and Ireland in some capacity. Before that, though, Ronaldo will be in action one last time for Al-Nassr, who host Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.