Cristiano Ronaldo gets a new manager! Luis Castro accepts offer to take over as Al-Nassr coach

Luis Castro has accepted an offer to become Al-Nassr's new manager, linking up with star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo to be managed by Castro

Castro to leave Botafogo

Portuguese coach accepted offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr are poised to appoint Castro as their new manager after he accepted the club's offer, meaning he is set to leave Botafogo. GOAL can confirm that the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss has been attracted by the project in Saudi Arabia, as he bids to improve both the club and the league as a whole.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr failed to win the Pro League title last season, finishing second behind Al-Ittihad. That prompted a managerial change, with Rudi Garcia being sacked earlier in the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Botafogo are currently top of Serie A in Brazil, leading Gremio by seven points, but Garcia is now set to leave them behind in search of his new project in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? Castro will take charge of Botafogo against Magallanes in the Copa Sudamericana on Friday, and will then head to Al-Nassr.