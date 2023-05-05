‘Is the money worth it?’ - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi slammed for Saudi Arabia links by Brazilian great Rivaldo

Rivaldo has questioned the astronomical amounts that Saudi Arabia are ready to pay Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for playing in the Saudi league.

Ronaldo listed as the highest-paid athlete

Historic contract being prepared for Messi

Rivaldo questions the money involved

WHAT HAPPENED? After the Portuguese forward mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United, he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for a salary totalling £177m per year ($215m), according to AFP. Recently, Forbes revealed that the 38-year-old earned £109m last year in “prize money, salaries and bonuses”, as well as off-field “sponsorship deals, appearances fees and memorabilia". However, it has been reported that Saudi Arabia officials are preparing a historic contract - far more than Cristiano Ronaldo's deal at Al-Nassr - for Messi which can amount to £320 million per year ($400m).

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Brazilian legend Rivaldo is not convinced by the extraordinary wages that Saudi Arabia are paying and has urged Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid before retirement.

“I understand that sometimes players are fooled by the big contracts they sign in Saudi Arabia. But then life there is more closed and soccer is not always as easy as they expect. Maybe he’s going through a period of disappointment and even reflection. Is the money he’s being paid make up for the not-so-happy life he’s living right now?" he told AS.

"This happens to every player and Messi himself will soon be able to experience that. It would be good for him and for football to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid to finish his career. Of course, the fans have to understand that they can’t demand the same from him as they did when he was 25 or 26 years old, but he can still help the club achieve more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rivaldo was also "sad" to see Messi making a trip to Saudi Arabia and get suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for the unauthorised trip. He suggested that the Argentina forward could have handled the situation "differently" to escape the internal ban.

"I was a bit saddened to see Lionel Messi show that kind of attitude, It’s disrespectful towards his current club, which is unusual if you look at his whole career. He’s never been in any kind of disciplinary trouble before. He certainly could have done things differently. He had other options - to talk to the club, wait for the Saudi leaders to come to Paris or even wait until the end of the season - to come to an agreement with PSG without causing this internal friction,” Rivaldo added.

WHAT NEXT? While Messi is going to miss PSG's next fixture against Troyes due to suspension, Ronaldo will be back in action against Al-Khaleej for Al-Nassr on Monday.