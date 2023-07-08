'Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't want me!' - Juan Cuadrado rules out making move to Saudi Pro League after Juventus exit

Colombian international, Juan Cuadrado, spoke on his ambitions to play in Europe and dismissed any rumours about a move to Saudi Arabia.

Cuadrado rejects move to Saudi Pro League

Weighing up his options

Dedicated to continue playing

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Juventus player, Cuadrado, has firmly denied the possibility of making a move to the Saudi Pro League following his exit from Juventus. The Former Chelsea player was unable to reach an agreement with Juventus to extend his stay before June 30th and has become a free agent.

WHAT THEY SAID: “At this moment, I still have the passion and I like to compete. Besides, Ronaldo is down there and he doesn’t want me!" said Cudrado on his future.

“I am very relaxed, thinking of what is best, asking God for help with these decisions. My agent Andrey Martinez was in Europe and has just arrived to talk to me about various situations. Obviously, there are options and we’ll analyse which is the best,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old made 314 competitive appearances in the Juventus jersey, scoring 26 goals and providing 65 assists. He won five Serie A titles with the Old Lady, four Coppa Italia, and two Italian Super Cups with the Black and Whites.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CUADRADO? The Colombian winger is weighing up his options for his next move.