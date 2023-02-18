Cristiano Ronaldo's 'huge f*ck up' contributed to split with longtime agent Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview before his Manchester United exit reportedly contributed to his split with longtime agent Jorge Mendes.

Relationship broke down just before Man Utd exit

Controversial interview contributed to split

Mendes was not happy with attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo ditched his agent ahead of his January move to Al-Nassr and a report in L'Equipe says the relationship between the pair started to deteriorate because Mendes could not find a new club for him after he left Old Trafford. Ronaldo and Mendes parted ways in the wake of the infamous interview in which the 38-year-old criticised Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A source told the French outlet that Mendes saw the interview as a "huge f*ck up" that marked a key turning point in the relationship and another said that the split with Ronaldo felt like "a divorce" for the agent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo wanted out of United last summer but Mendes was unable to find a suitable club for him, with the Portugal star pushing for a move to Bayern Munich or Chelsea. After he ditched Mendes as his agent, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are in action again on February 25 when they take on Damac in the Saudi top-flight.