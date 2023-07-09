Cristiano Ronaldo & partner Georgina Rodriguez go parasailing and take to the sea on a jet ski as Al-Nassr superstar enjoys downtime on summer holidays

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez went parasailing and rode a jet ski while away on their summer holidays.

Ronaldo vacations at sea

Girlfriend Georgina posts photos

Al-Nassr star is due back to training soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's girlfriend Rodriguez posted six photos on her personal Instagram on Sunday of their downtime together at a beach. The pair were seen enjoying themselves in the sea on a jet ski and parasailing, while also relaxing on a luxury yacht as Ronaldo continues to relax before reporting for pre-season duties at Al-Nassr.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodriguez captioned her Instagram post "Los amantes de la playa ♥️" which directly translates to 'beach lovers'.

THE GOSSIP: Ronaldo was unable to inspire Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last season, but they are set to be a stronger force next term after completing their summer transfer business. They have already signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, and have also been strongly linked with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Al-Nassr star will soon be on his way back to the club for pre-season training before their first friendly game against Spain's Celta Vigo on July 18.