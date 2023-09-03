'Keep improving' - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to netting 850th career goal in dominant Al-Nassr win over Al-Hazm

Patrick Allen
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty Images
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrPro LeagueAl HazmAl Hazm vs Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo hit another milestone in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win over Al-Hazm on Saturday as he netted his 850th career goal.

  • Ronaldo nets in second-half win
  • Hits another milestone in process
  • Offers reaction on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's 68th-minute strike, 10 minutes after new signing Otavio opened his Al-Nassr account, took the game away from Al-Hazm. However, it was more than just another goal as Ronaldo hit 850 total career goals, cementing his place as the most prolific player to ever play the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a post on Ronaldo's official Instagram account, the 38-year-old said: "Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go Al-Nassr. 850 career goals and still counting!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was the first big name to move to Saudi Arabia, making the move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr in December 2022 and he hasn't been short of goals. Since making his debut against Al-Ettifaq in January, the prolific forward has added 20 Saudi Pro League strikes to his overall, and seemingly ever-growing, tally.

IN A PHOTO:

Cristiano Ronaldo - Nassr 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? International duty is up next for the striker as he goes away with Portugal. He'll no doubt be playing in both of their games, firstly against Slovakia on September 8 and then Luxembourg on September 11.

