Cremonese vs Juventus: Lineups & LIVE updates

Juventus look to continue their good run of form against bottom-placed Cremonese

Juventus and Cremonese are on different ends of the table as the league restarts after the World Cup break. After a dismal start to the season, Juventus have picked up a winning streak of 6 games to climb up to 3rd on the table. Cremonese on the other hand have not won a single game so far during this campaign and find themselves in the relegation battle at 18th place.

Since losing 2-0 to rivals AC Milan in October, the Bianconeri haven't looked back. They have won six games on the trot, and with key players such as Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba, Juve would be confident of challenging for the title. Juventus will be confident of continuing their winning streak against Cremonese, whom they have never lost to in any of their fourteen meetings.

However, as is often the case with football, nothing is decided on paper or past form. While Cremonese haven't won this season, they have been able to hold many of their opponents to stalemates, even the likes of AC Milan and Atalanta. For Juventus to beat them, the Bianconeri will have to break down a solid defence.

Cremonese vs Juventus predicted lineups

Cremonese XI (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Sernicola, Hendry, Bianchetti, Valeri; Meite, Castagnetti, Pickel; Buonaiuto, Okereke; Dessers

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik

Juventus' upcoming opponents

Juventus will next host Udinese at home on 7th January. They will then travel to current table-leaders Napoli in a crucial game on 13th January, followed by a Coppa Italia fixture at home against Monza on 19th January.