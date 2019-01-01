Creators Premier League set to kick off in Mumbai

The idea behind the league is to provide a platform for men and women in the corporate world to take up sports as a fitness routine...

The Adidas Creators Premier League is all set to hit the grounds with its second edition in Mumbai from August 24.



This tournament is a star-studded, men’s/women's tournament, with players from various arenas of work - right from Bollywood stars to the top executives and CEO/owners of some of the most prominent companies of participating in the league. This revolutionary football game format has been conceptualized by Leap Pro Sports in partnership with Adidas. Every team will be formed by semi-pro football men’s And women’s players and with some of the best players across the spectrum.



Throwing the gauntlet to challenge the status quo of men's only sports, Actor Rannvijay Singha & Leap Pro Sports is organizing 's first semi-professional football league for women.





The idea behind the league is to bring forth the deserving players in the limelight while providing a platform for men and women in the corporate world to take up sports as a fitness routine. Many renowned Bollywood celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Bruna Abdullah, Aarti Khetrepal, Alankrita Sahai are participating in this league.



The league comprises of people who have played professional football in their prime, or people who work and play good football. The league has 20 owners with 16 men and 4 women teams with a total of 400 players picked through a draft process. The teams play with each other and the winner takes the crown and cash prize of the Adidas Creators Premier League.



Mr. Pranav Premnarayen, Co-Founder, Adidas Creators Premier League said, “We are trying to build a strong foundation for the sports ecosystem in India by providing a platform for semi-professional football players and corporate professionals to play in pan –India tournaments, so if men can participate in the tournament why shouldn't the women? There are huge success stories in Indian women sports, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, P. V. Sindhu etc. They all have one thing I'm common, a will to create success and backing from the right people. We are here for the latter part.”