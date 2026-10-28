Copa del Rey matches postponed following tragic fatal train crash in Spain

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Spanish football has come to a standstill following a devastating high-speed train collision in the province of Toledo that has left the nation in mourning. The RFEF has taken the immediate decision to postpone a significant portion of this week's domestic cup action as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic incident.

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Federation acts following provincial tragedy

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has officially confirmed the postponement of 24 Copa del Rey first-round fixtures originally scheduled for Wednesday evening. This decision comes as a direct response to a horrific rail accident that occurred in the province of Toledo earlier in the day.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the RFEF expressed its deep sorrow regarding the situation. 'As a mark of respect and solidarity with all the victims of the tragic train accident that occurred early this Wednesday in the province of Toledo, the RFEF has ordered the suspension of the 24 matches belonging to the first round of the [Copa del Rey] which were originally scheduled to take place this evening,' the federation stated. This comprehensive suspension affects all games that were set to kick off across the country on Wednesday.

The tragedy involves a collision between a national Renfe train and a private Iryo service on the busy line connecting Madrid and Sevilla. According to regional officials, the scale of the accident is significant, with emergency services working tirelessly at the scene. 'The entire Spanish football community stands united in grief over this tragedy and has made itself available to the authorities to assist the victims of this devastating accident,' the RFEF added in its communication.

Rising casualties and ongoing investigations

Emiliano Garcia-Page, the regional president of Castilla La Mancha, provided a somber update on the human cost of the crash. He confirmed that at least 30 individuals have been pronounced dead, though he cautioned that this figure could increase as search operations continue.

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Spain's royal family also issued a public statement expressing their distress over the morning's events. The palace noted that they were moved and worried by the reports emerging from the crash site. 'We share in the sorrow of the families and loved ones of the deceased and send our affection to the injured and those affected,' the statement read. They also extended gratitude to the rescue workers and medical staff operating under extremely difficult conditions in the Toledo region.

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Impact on the domestic cup schedule

The Copa del Rey, which is the oldest national competition in Spanish football, had already seen 18 matches completed on Tuesday. While Wednesday's massive slate of 24 games has been wiped out, a further 14 matches are currently scheduled for Thursday. At this stage, the federation has not yet clarified whether the Thursday fixtures will proceed or if the period of mourning will be extended to cover the entire first-round schedule. Fans and clubs are awaiting further guidance from the RFEF leadership.

Regarding the future of the tournament, the federation has promised to release a revised calendar as soon as possible. 'The RFEF will provide information in due course regarding the revised tournament schedule and the definitive dates and times for the postponed matches,' the governing body explained.

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Tournament context and elite absences

Last season's Copa del Rey ended with Real Sociedad lifting the trophy after defeating Atletico Madrid in a tightly contested final. Both finalists, alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid, will enter this year's competition at the round of 32 due to their participation in the Spanish Supercopa.