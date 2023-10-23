'A point to prove' - Conor Gallagher opens up on Chelsea's attempts to sell him in the summer as he relishes fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher admits he is enjoying playing with "a point to prove" after the club considered selling him in the summer.

Gallagher linked with summer move

Ultimately stayed put

Now a key performer under Pochettino

WHAT HAPPENED? Gallagher was heavily linked with West Ham and Tottenham during the transfer window, although incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino always insisted he was part of his plans. Indeed, he has surprisingly emerged as a key player under the Argentine in the early stages of the season in a more advanced midfield role and has even worn the captain's armband.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after another strong performance in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday, Gallagher admitted he was relishing the challenge of proving his worth.

"Yeah, I love it," he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "I think most times in my career I’ve had a point to prove and I love the challenge and I always want new challenges and targets to set myself, so I just want to carry on what I’m doing now and help Chelsea climb up the table. The manager picks his team and we have good relationship, he understands my game, he understands what I bring to the team and right now I think it’s really working, so hopefully we can only get better."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallagher has unexpectedly been at the heart of a number of improved performances from Chelsea after their poor start to the campaign, with talks over a new contract now in the pipeline. The Blues are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Whether Gallagher and Chelsea can continue their form remains to be seen. After hosting Burnley on Saturday the Blues face a tricky run of fixtures including clashes with high-flying Tottenham and Manchester City.