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Community Shield
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Principality Stadium
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Book Arsenal vs Man City Community Shield Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Community Shield 2026 tickets: Arsenal vs Man City tickets, last-minute Cardiff prices and more

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Here’s how you could be in the Welsh capital for the annual season curtain-raiser

The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City has intensified recently, and the two Premier League giants collide once again on August 16 in Cardiff. Last season’s league champions and FA Cup winners have their sights set on Community Shield glory and you could be there to witness the epic clash.

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With The Weeknd playing to his musical-loving masses at Wembley Stadium between August 14-19, it means the Community Shield returns to the Millennium Stadium for the first time since 2006.

Arsenal and Manchester City last locked horns for Community Shield honours in 2023. Trailing late into stoppage time, Arsenal grabbed a dramatic equaliser via Leandro Trossard in the 101st minute. The Gunners went on to convert all four of their penalties (while City missed two of theirs) to take the shield.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital Community Shield ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City?

crest
Community Shield - Final
Principality Stadium

How to buy Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City tickets

Tickets for the 2026 FA Community Shield could be purchased by club members directly through the official Arsenal and Manchester City ticketing portals. For non-members, seats could be obtained via official hospitality partners and verified resale platforms, such as StubHub.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City were allocated roughly 26,000 seats each for the Millennium Stadium encounter, and tickets went on sale in various phases, depending on membership tiering, via their own club sites. From July 16 for Manchester City fans and from July 20 for Arsenal supporters.

How much do Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City tickets cost?

Official face-value tickets for the 2026 FA Community Shield ranged from £30 to £75 for adults, with the breakdown as follows:

  • Premium: £75
  • Category 1: £55
  • Category 2: £45
  • Category 3: £35
  • Category 4: £30
  • Wheelchair / Accessibility: £30

NB: Concessions were also available for 'Over 65's' and 'Under 16's'

Keep tabs on the clubs’ ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

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Where is the Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City being held?

Millennium Stadium (Cardiff)

The Millennium Stadium (known since 2016 as the Principality Stadium for sponsorship reasons) is the national stadium of Wales, which is located in Cardiff and has a capacity of 73,000+. As well as being the home of the Welsh national rugby union team, it's also held national football team internationals.

The stadium, which was initially built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, staged its first international rugby union match in June 1999, when Wales beat South Africa in a summer test match. The Cardiff venue would also take over football responsibilities whilst Wembley Stadium was being redeveloped at the turn of the millennium, hosting FA Cup, League Cup, and Football League play-off finals, as well as Community Shield ties.

During the Millennium Stadium's previous six-year stint as Community Shield hosts between 2001-2006, Arsenal participated on four occasions, winning twice (1-0 vs Liverpool in 2002 and 3-1 vs Manchester United in 2004) and finishing runners-up twice. While this will be Manchester City's first Community Shield encounter at the Cardiff venue, they did play a UEFA Cup qualifier against Welsh side Total Network Solutions (TNS) there in 2003, which they won 2-0.

Who are the recent Community Shield winners?

Year

Winners

Runners-Up

Score

2025

Crystal Palace

Liverpool

3-2 (pens)

2024

Manchester City

Manchester United

7-6 (pens)

2023

Arsenal

Manchester City

4-1 (pens)

2022

Liverpool

Manchester City

3-1

2021

Leicester City

Manchester City

1-0

2020

Arsenal

Liverpool

5-4 (pens)

2019

Manchester City

Liverpool

5-4 (pens)

2018

Manchester City

Chelsea

2-0

2017

Arsenal

Chelsea

4-1 (pens)

2016

Manchester United

Leicester City

2-1

Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City - Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Form

ARS

ARS - Form

ATM
W1-0
WHU
W0-1
BUR
W1-0
CRY
W1-2
PSG
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MCI

MCI - Form

BRE
W3-0
CRY
W3-0
CHE
W0-1
BOU
D1-1
AVL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Recent head-to-head record

ARS

Last 5 matches

MCI

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team news

Arsenal vs Manchester City Probable lineups

Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Manager

  • M. Arteta
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Frequently asked questions

Tickets for the 2026 FA Community Shield could be purchased by club members directly through the official Arsenal and Manchester City ticketing portals. For non-members, seats could be obtained via official hospitality partners and verified resale platforms, such as StubHub.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City were allocated roughly 26,000 seats each for the Millennium Stadium encounter and tickets went on sale in various phases, depending on membership tiering, via official club portals. From July 16 for Manchester City fans and from July 20 for Arsenal supporters.

26 different clubs have lifted the Community Shield/Charity Shield aloft since the inaugural staging of the event in 1908, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history:

No. of Trophies / Club(s)

21: Manchester United

17: Arsenal

16: Liverpool

9: Everton

7: Manchester City & Tottenham Hotspur

4: Chelsea & Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Community Shield 2026, Arsenal vs Manchester City, will kick-off at 3pm BST on Sunday, August 16, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The FA Community Shield does not award any direct prize money to the participating clubs. Unlike standard domestic tournaments, its core purpose is to raise and distribute funds for charitable causes and grassroot football initiatives.

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