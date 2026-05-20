How to buy Colombia vs Portugal tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

The World Cup Group K comes to a thrilling climax on June 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens when Colombia takes on Portugal. It's likely to prove crucial in deciding who tops the table.

Colombia returns to the Miami venue for the first time since they lost the 2024 Copa America Final to Argentina.

While they are guaranteed plenty of vocal support, Nestor Lorenzo's men know they'll have to be primed and ready against a Portuguese side, ranked 5th in the world.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Colombia vs Portugal at the World Cup 2026, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is Colombia vs Portugal at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. K Hard Rock Stadium

Colombia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Colombia is back at the global soccer party after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is the Group K schedule that awaits them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Wed June 17 Uzbekistan vs Colombia Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Tue June 23 Colombia vs DR Congo Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets Sat June 27 Colombia vs Portugal Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Tickets

Portugal World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Soccer supporters are desperate to get a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Selecao das Quinas crew in North America this summer. This is their upcoming World Cup fixtures:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Wed June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Tue June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Sat June 27 Colombia vs Portugal Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Tickets

How to buy Colombia vs Portugal tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Colombia vs Portugal tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a multi-purpose venue in Miami Gardens, Florida. It's been home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins since opening in 1987 and NCAA college football outfit, the Miami Hurricanes, since 2008.

The Miami venue is no stranger to hosting standout events, with six Super Bowls, two MLB World Series (when the Florida Marlins played there) and WrestleMania XXVIII being held there. The Miami Open tennis tournament is also an annual feature, along with the F1 Miami Grand Prix, which takes place within the grounds of the stadium.

Having staged the 2024 Copa America Final, the Hard Rock Stadium is well accustomed to hosting huge soccer occasions too. An exuberant crowd saw Argentina, which included Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, raise the trophy aloft two years ago, following a 1-0 win against Colombia after extra time.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of 16 stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches across North America. Despite having the joint-smallest capacities (65,000) of the 11 stadiums located in the USA, the Miami venue will stage seven matches in total, including the third-place playoff.