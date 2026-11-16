'Just look at his Instagram!' – Cody Gakpo jokes about Virgil van Dijk's modelling career and praises Florian Wirtz

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has hailed club teammate Florian Wirtz for his exceptional adaptation at Liverpool. Gakpo also lightheartedly reacted to Jurgen Klopp's praise for captain Virgil van Dijk's striking appearance.
Strong Liverpool connections in the Dutch camp
As the Netherlands gear up for their blockbuster UEFA Nations League clash against Germany, the strong Liverpool contingent within the Dutch squad has been a major talking point. With Jürgen Klopp—his former boss at Liverpool—managing the German national team, familiar faces from Anfield are naturally a central focus of media attention in the build-up.
From tactical discussions to lighthearted banter, the Liverpool bond remains strong among the Dutch internationals.
Gakpo reacts to Klopp's verdict on Van Dijk
During media duties, Gakpo was asked to respond to recent comments from Jurgen Klopp, who jokingly described Virgil van Dijk as one of the best-looking players —his teammate for both the Netherlands and Liverpool—as one of the best-looking players he has ever met. The forward could not hide his amusement at the question.
"If you look at Virgil's Instagram page, there are some modeling photos there, so I think everyone agrees he looks handsome!" Gakpo laughed.
Beyond the humour, Van Dijk's leadership and towering presence continue to serve as a massive pillar of strength for both club and country.
Praising Florian Wirtz's seamless integration
Turning to club matters, Gakpo offered high praise for fellow Liverpool star Florian Wirtz—the Germany international and his teammate at Liverpool—highlighting the playmaker's incredible football intelligence and recent stellar form in the Premier League.
"Regarding his situation at the club, I think in his last match he played amazingly—he scored a goal, provided an assist, and was very important for us," Gakpo said.
"As a team, we know the quality he possesses; he shows it in every match and training session. He is an extraordinary player."
Overcoming price tag pressure with sheer intelligence
Gakpo acknowledged that arriving at a historic club like Liverpool with a hefty price tag is never easy, even for seasoned veterans, but emphasized that Wirtz's supreme vision makes him invaluable.
"Coming to Liverpool with an expensive transfer fee certainly makes the adaptation process in this league not easy for anyone, even for players who have had a ten-year career here," Gakpo noted.
"However, he has incredible football intelligence. The way he reads and dictates the pace of the game is very important to our style of play. We are very happy to have him."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.