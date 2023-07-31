Door opener! Coach claims Karim Benzema not Cristiano Ronaldo the reason top stars are moving to Saudi Arabia

Mainz manager Bo Svensson reveals the surprising catalyst behind the influx of top stars to Saudi Arabia is not Cristiano Ronaldo but Karim Benzema.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mainz manager Bo Svensson believes that it was Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad, not Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr, that triggered the flow of international stars to the Saudi Pro League. He also acknowledged that the trend of top stars going to the Saudi Pro League is a threat to football in Germany and Europe overall.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the BILD, Svensson said, "I take it very seriously. It’s different from back then with China. Only three foreigners were allowed to play per club, and really big names didn’t go to China either.

"For me, the decisive transfer to Saudi Arabia wasn’t Ronaldo at 38, but Benzema, who just played in the semi-finals of the Champions League. This could be a door opener for others. If you see the names now, the number of players going there and the money that’s available where even the Premier League can’t keep up.. I’m excited to see how it goes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema's departure from Real Madrid, after a successful 14-year spell, and his subsequent signing with Al-Ittihad, have been pivotal in Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract ten high-profile players to their domestic league. This move is part of the country's broader offensive to enhance the quality of their league as they also aim to host the World Cup in 2030.

WHAT NEXT? The Saudi Pro League has witnessed a remarkable influx of stars during the summer transfer window. Notable players like Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante have moved to the league and Sadio Mane could be the next big star to join Al Nassr.