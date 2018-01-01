Live Scores
Cruz Azul v América

Club America top Cruz Azul to claim Liga MX Apertura crown

The club won its 13th title by taking down a local rival in Sunday's second leg

Following a scoreless first leg, Club America did enough to edge rivals Cruz Azul to claim a record-breaking Liga MX Apertura crown.

A pair of goals from Edson Alvarez in the second half proved all America would need in a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul in Sunday's finale.

The win was enough for America to win the club's first title since the 2014 Apertura as well as the club's 13th league crown, surpassing Chivas de Guadalajara for the most Liga MX trophies.

On the other end, the loss is just the latest near-miss for Cruz Azul, who lost the 2013 Clausura final to the very same America, prompting the widespread use of Cruzazulear to describe the team's string of setbacks.

For America, Sunday was anything but a setback as the club's highly-regarded attack finally broke through in the second half following a scoreless opening 45 to a match that saw neither team fire a shot through the first half.

In the 52nd minute, though, Cruz Azul attempted to play out of the back, only to run into a swarming Club America. The press forced a turnover, with the ball falling to Alvarez.

The 21-year-old Mexican international rocketed a shot into the top corner from 25 yards, giving his side a lead it would never relinquish as Club America held on to win Sunday's finale.

The goal saw Cruz Azul's star defense finally break down as the team hadn't conceded a goal in 266 minutes heading into Sunday's second leg. 

Alvarez added a second finish to seal the victory in the 90th minute, just three minutes after Cruz Azul's Gerardo Flores was sent off.

Club America will have little time to celebrate their triumph as the Clausura campaign begins on on January 4.

