Cameras get close-up of Leroy Sane's SWOLLEN LIP as full extent of injury caused by alleged Sadio Mane punch is revealed

Leroy Sane could be seen warming up with a visible swollen lip ahead of Bayern Munich's clash with Hoffenheim, after his altercation with Sadio Mane.

Mane allegedly punched Sane

Senegalese suspended for Hoffenheim clash

Sane's swollen lip visible in warm up

WHAT HAPPENED? The German winger was allegedly punched in the face by Mane in the fall-out of Bayern's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. With the Senegalese suspended for Saturday's Bundesliga clash, Sane could be seen sporting the war wounds of said dressing room bust up during the warm up.

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pair could be seen arguing on the pitch in what was a demoralising loss for Thomas Tuchel's side, as the feud apparently carried on long after the final whistle. While there originally calls for Mane to be sacked, it is thought that Sane actually came to the aid of his Bayern team-mate, with Mane instead handed a one-match ban and hefty fine.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? With all the news going on off the pitch, Tuchel's players will need to regain focus to overcome relegation-threatened Hoffenheim and maintain their slim lead at the top of the Bundesliga.