Seedorf's debut disaster! Former Dutch star pushed into relegation zone after crazy two-minute double

Clarence Seedorf endured a nightmare debut as Corinthians manager following a dramatic 3-2 defeat away to Vasco da Gama. The loss dropped the Timao into the Brasileirao relegation zone, but the Dutch coach remained confident of a quick recovery.
Late Vasco da Gama double spoils Seedorf's touchline debut
Clarence Seedorf suffered heartbreak in his first official match as Corinthians head coach as a late Vasco da Gama comeback condemned his side to a 3-2 defeat at Sao Januario.
The Dutch manager took his place on the bench for the first time without injured key players Memphis Depay and Zakaria Labyad, though former PSV defender Andre Ramalho started.
The result extended Corinthians' winless streak in the league to nine matches, following eight losses and one draw.
Crazy closing phase sinks Corinthians after impressive turnaround
After Jose Rodriguez put Vasco ahead before half-time, Corinthians mounted a strong second-half response with goals from Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bidu to lead 2-1.
However, Colombian substitute Marino Hinestroza struck twice in two minutes—scoring in the 87th and 89th minutes—to snatch victory for the home side.
"It's normal to feel shaken at the end. You work so hard, and it's always harder to turn everything positive into something positive in these moments," Seedorf stated post-match.
Seedorf demands belief as relegation threat looms
The defeat dropped Corinthians to seventeenth place in the Brasileirao table, occupying a spot in the relegation zone. Despite the setback, Seedorf praised his squad's fight and refused to panic.
"The fight against relegation is not over yet. With the commitment we saw, the reaction in the second half... The team is angry because they're not getting results," Seedorf declared.
"Corinthians showed that they want it, that they believe in it. After we went into the locker room, the message was that it's not over yet. We know our strength."
Timao prepare for critical home clash against Mirassol
With Seedorf's side now fighting to escape the bottom four, Corinthians quickly turn their focus to their next league fixture.
Seedorf's team will return home to face fifteenth-placed Mirassol at the Neo Quimica Arena.
Corinthians host Mirassol seeking to kickstart their survival battle and end their winless run.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.