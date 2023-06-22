'I wish Cindy Parlow Cone told people to kiss her ass!' - Alexi Lalas slams those unhappy with U.S. Soccer transparency after Gregg Berhalter hire

Former United States international Alexi Lalas has hit back at detractors criticising the decision to bring back men's national coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter re-hired as USMNT coach

Many fans have criticised the decision

Ex-player Alexi Lalas has defended the move

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT coach Berhalter's contract was allowed to expire after the World Cup in December. A return to the role looked slim after admitting to a domestic violence incident in January with his now-wife, Rosalind, while the pair was in college in 1991. However, a US Soccer-commissioned investigation cleared the federation to re-hire Berhalter last week, despite conducting a lengthy process which reportedly involved more than 10 candidates. This appointment has been widely criticised by fans but former US international Alexi Lalas has defended the move.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 96-time capped US international said on Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast: "People are going to be angry because it's not their guy. It's not the person that they wanted and they don't like Gregg Berhalter. So it doesn't matter how thorough the process was or that they used resources that historically have not been used.

"It doesn't matter that they were transparent. When I say transparent, that does not mean you are entitled to know every single person that they talked to. That you are entitled to know who turned the job down or who is not one of the final candidates. That does not happen.

"If those men and women want to speak about it, that is up to them, but that is not how the world works. That is not something you should be privy to and everybody seems to think they should know absolutely everything that is going on.

"And yet when the United States Soccer Federation comes out and lays it all out, more so than we have ever seen in the past because they know they are going to get yelled at - it is still not good enough.

"There is a part of me that wants the United States Soccer Federation President, Cindy Parlow Cone... had she just walked out after Greg Berhalter had finished in the World Cup and just said, 'I had a couple drinks in the bar, this is who is coaching and kiss my ass' for the way it would have blown people's minds."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter led USA to a last 16 finish at the World Cup in Qatar, after holding England to a goalless draw in the group stage. The 49-year-old has a winning percentage of 71.7, which puts him among the nation's best-ever coaches.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The US return to action when they have a triple-header in the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica on June 25, Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 29, and Trinidad and Tobago on July 3.