Chukwuemeka: Aston Villa sign Northampton Town youngster

The 19-year-old forward has sealed a transfer to Villa Park where he has linked up with his brother Carney

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of forward Caleb Chukwuemeka from Northampton Town.

The English midfielder of Nigerian origin has joined his brother, Carney, at Villa Park after completing a move for an undisclosed fee.

“Aston Villa is pleased to announce the signing of Caleb Chukwuemeka,” Villa confirmed on their official website.

“Caleb joins younger brother Carney in Villa’s ranks after completing a move from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.

“The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Cobblers during 2020-21, making 28 appearances across all competitions.”

On signing the player, Villa Academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted that Caleb has joined us. He has been a player we have been monitoring for a while now and has continued to develop well at Northampton, making a number of appearances last season.

“He is an exciting attacking player with an eye for goal and we feel has a lot of potential. We are really looking forward to working with him.

"I would like to thank Northampton for the way in which they've handled this transfer."

Northampton have also confirmed the exit of Chukwuemeka with club manager Jon Brady wishing him well at his new club.

"We wish Caleb all the best and given the path he wants to pursue, this deal is very much in the best interests of the club," Brady told the club’s website.



"I have worked with Caleb for a number of years both in the academy and with the first team so I know all about his game, where he is at the moment, his attributes and the ability he has and supporters will have seen glimpses of that at first-team level.

“He is still a young striker learning the game but I would hope, with the work our coaches have done with him and the help he will now receive at Aston Villa, he is well placed to enjoy a successful career.

"I know how good our academy has become at the club and Caleb is the latest player to either come through to the first-team squad or to attract the attention of other clubs, either through EPPP or outside of the scheme and that is a huge tribute to the work that goes on in our academy and the player pathway we have at the club.”

His brother Carney made his debut for Aston Villa as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on May 20.