Christopher Nkunku strikes again! Chelsea's new signing scores as Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Fulham to win Premier League Summer Series

Chelsea have become the inaugural champions of the Premier League Summer Series after beating Fulham 2-0.

TELL ME MORE: It was all about Chelsea's new signings at FedExField, as explosive moments from forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson showed why the duo have been brought to Stamford Bridge this summer. After Thiago Silva headed in an early opener from an in-swinging Ben Chilwell corner, Nkunku's 40th-minute goal — a tap-in following a powerful burst into the box from youngster Carney Chukwuemeka — was enough to win Chelsea the inaugural Premier League Summer Series. Fellow newbie Jackson — who is having a great pre-season following his signing from Villarreal — also showed serious promise, his clever movement and runs in behind suggesting he could be the solution to the Blues' attacking woes. Overall, the match was a straightforward affair, with Fulham doing little to trouble Chelsea, whose constantly-rotating XI looked comfortable seeing out the 2-0 victory.

THE MVP: Chilwell was in fine form during the first half, providing plenty of attacking quality down Chelsea's left; however, it was Nkunku, signed from RB Leipzig for £53m last month, who impressed the most. His rapid bursts of space and intricate footwork made him a repeated threat, while his composure in front of goal was crucial in wrapping up the win for the Blues. He may have been substituted before the hour mark, but there's no doubt the Frenchman left his mark on the game.

THE BIG LOSER: Forced off with a hamstring injury after less than 20 minutes, Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney will be bitterly disappointed by the way his day panned out. The seriousness of his injury is still uncertain, but it didn't look great, with Cairney eventually buckling after attempting to play on regardless. He'll be hoping it's only a minor delay in his preparations for the new Premier League season.

WHAT NEXT CHELSEA? Chelsea's pre-season tour isn't over just yet. They'll be looking to launch off the back of their Summer Series victory in their final summer match against Borussia Dortmund next week. Also taking place in the States, this fixture will be hosted at MLS ground Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐