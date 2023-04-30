Christopher Nkunku is Chelsea-bound! Marco Rose accidentally confirms RB Leipzig talisman will leave this summer

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose let slip that Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku is in his "last few weeks" with the German side.

Rose makes Nkunku admission

Agreement in place to join Chelsea

Still to be confirmed by clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a 1-0 win at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig manager Rose provided comment on Nkunku, whose strike in the 28th minute was the difference and kept them in pursuit of a top four finish. When discussing what the goal meant for the forward, he let slip an admission on his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Rose said: "That [winning goal] should give him a boost for the next few weeks - for his last few weeks with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A deal for Chelsea to sign Nkunku for a fee of €60m has reportedly been agreed and firmly in place since the beginning of 2023, following speculation towards the end of 2022. Chelsea are currently enduring a nightmare season that sees them in the bottom half of the Premier League table and looking unlikely to secure any kind of European football next year, but with the deal signed off, it is expected that they will complete the transfer regardless of their season finish.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? The French forward has to complete the season with RB Leipzig and has an important role to play in potentially firing them to a Champions League finish, before joining an inflated and chaotic Chelsea dressing room ahead of next season.