Christophe Galtier believes Lionel Messi is accustomed to hostile atmospheres and the boos from PSG fans on Saturday night wouldn't have affected him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi returned to the starting line-up for PSG on Saturday night after his two-week suspension for an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia was cut short, but he was greeted by a chorus of boos from upset Parisian fans. The jeers subsided throughout the game, and Galtier believes it wouldn't have impacted the all-time great.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game Galtier said: “There were some boos directed at Leo at the beginning of the match when he touched the ball. However, very quickly, a large portion of the stadium drowned out those jeers with applause and encouragement.

“What I take away from it is that Leo remained focused and engaged in the game, with the desire to lead the team offensively and create opportunities. He is accustomed to these situations as his career has exposed him to difficult moments.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems inevitable that Messi will leave PSG this summer with his contract ending and his relationship with the ultras souring. It is not the first time he has been targeted by supporters this campaign, with Neymar also suffering the same fate recently.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? A big decision lies ahead for the seven time Ballon d'Or winner. Rumours of an agreed contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia have been swirling in recent weeks, while a return to Barcelona seems to be a favourable option for the World Cup winner.