WATCH: Christian Pulisic wins it for AC Milan! USMNT star scores late goal after assist from Yunus Musah in chaotic ending to Genoa clash

Christian Pulisic scored the all-important winner in a chaotic clash between AC Milan and Genoa in Serie A on Saturday.

Netted the all-important goal from Musah's cross

Giroud took up goalkeeping duties for Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute from compatriot Yunus Musah's cross to hand AC Milan a crucial three points in Serie A against Genoa on Saturday. Musah floated in a cross from the right flank, which Pulisic met inside the box with a brilliant first touch before taking a quick turn and slotting the ball home into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Pulisic's goal, the match also witnessed goalkeepers from both sides being sent off and Olivier Giroud taking up goalkeeping duties in the final few minutes of the stoppage time. The French forward was also involved in a brilliant save in the dying minutes.

WHAT NEXT? AC Milan will be next seen in action in the Serie A after the international break when they take on Juventus on October 22.