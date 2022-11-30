USMNT hero Christian Pulisic taken to hospital for World Cup injury sustained scoring vs Iran

Christian Pulisic was taken to a local hospital in Qatar after being forced off the pitch with an injury on Tuesday against Iran.

Pulisic scored in first half

Collided with goalkeeper after shot

Taken off with abdominal injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic sustained a core injury, according to the USMNT, and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. His status for the rest of the tournament has not yet been determined.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the USMNT's most important victory since 2014, as it sent the Stars and Stripes to the knockout stage. Pulisic responded to the hype and pressure placed on him to score the decisive goal, though he paid a price with his body.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Gregg Berhalter's men meet Netherlands in the last 16. They'll hope Pulisic will be able to take the field, but if he can't go, Brenden Aaronson or Gio Reyna would likely take his place.