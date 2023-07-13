Christian Pulisic seals £17m transfer to Milan from Chelsea as USMNT star secures fresh start in Italy

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has completed a £17 million ($22m) transfer to AC Milan from Chelsea.

Pulisic joins Milan

Four-year contract signed

Chelsea cut ties with USMNT star after four years

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic underwent a successful medical at his new club on Wednesday before putting pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him remain at San Siro until 2027 but includes an option to extend for another season. The U.S. men's national team forward has followed Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan, who signed the English midfielder from Chelsea for £15m ($19m) at the start of the month, while also reuniting with former Blues team-mates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea initially signed Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58m ($75m) in 2019, and he went on to appear in 146 games across all competitions for the west London outfit, scoring 26 goals. However, he struggled for form and fitness with Chelsea, and spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign on the bench as the Blues slumped to their worst-ever Premier League finish.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty images

GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic has now secured a fresh start with Milan, who will be expected to fight for the Serie A title again in 2023-24. The winger could make his debut for the Rossoneri when they kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with a clash against Real Madrid on July 23.