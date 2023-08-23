USMNT star Christian Pulisic makes intriguing Bible reference in social media post after putting failed Chelsea spell behind him at AC Milan

- Pulisic's dream AC Milan debut
- Social media post with a Bible reference
- Scored in Milan's win over Bologna
WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star joined AC Milan this summer after several frustrating seasons at Chelsea. On his debut for the club, Pulisic scored a stunning goal in Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna.
After a successful debut for the Italian giants, the former Chelsea man shared a photo of him celebrating on his Instagram story with an intriguing Bible reference. He wrote 'Romans 8.28' which means: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."@cmpulisic/IG
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a dream debut in Italy, former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi claimed that the 24-year-old has room for improvement in the defensive area of his game.
WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Stefano Pioli's side will next face Torino on August 26 in Serie A.