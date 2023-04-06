Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen reaches crucial injury recovery milestone with return to training

- Eriksen sustained ankle injury in January
- Photos reveal he's back in training
- United face jam-packed end to season
WHAT HAPPENED? Since arriving at the club last summer, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has consistently trusted Christian Eriksen to play an important role within his midfield when healthy. Therefore, it was a crushing blow for United fans when videos emerged of the Danish international leaving Old Trafford on crutches after sustaining an ankle injury back in January. Thankfully for those supporters, it seems as though Eriksen is well on the road to being fully fit and available for matchdays again, with Manchester United posting photos on Twitter of him back on the training pitch.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury recovery news comes at an important point in Man United's season, with the club looking to follow up their morale-boosting Carabao Cup triumph with more tournament successes. They face Sevilla in a Europa League quarter-final clash next Thursday, before another big game against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals the following weekend. With the season reaching its climax, having players like Eriksen back adds important depth to a squad that continues to fight on multiple fronts.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Before those crunch games against Sevilla and Brighton, Manchester United have a Premier League home match against Sean Dyche's much-improved Everton side on Saturday.