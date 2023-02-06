Christian Atsu 'found alive but taken to hospital injured' after devastating Turkey earthquake

A new report claims that Christian Atsu is alive but injured and in hospital after being caught in a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Christian Atsu has been found alive and is in hospital after being rescued from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey, according to a new report.

It emerged earlier on February 6 that Atsu - who plays his football for Hatay-based Turkish outfit Hatayspor - had gone missing in the rubble in the wake of the earthquake that impacted the south of Turkey and north of Syria, so far claiming the lives of more than 2,500 people.

The Guardian reports that 31-year-old Atsu is in hospital and being treated for injuries to his right foot as well as breathing difficulties. This follows on from a separate, prior report from Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who claimed that Hatayspor vice-President Mustafa Ozat has said that Atsu and sporting director Taner Savut were still under the rubble, and that the club were trying to reach them.

News broke of the earthquake near the border between the two nations in the early hours of February 6 local time, with a powerful tremor hitting further north some 12 hours later. Rescue teams continue to fight through rubble and freezing conditions in a bid to find survivors.

Tributes have poured in around the football world for Hatayspor forward Atsu, who has enjoyed a notable career that has seen him play in the Premier League with Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle, as well as in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and beyond.

He has also been capped 65 times for Ghana.