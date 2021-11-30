Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says it is on Andreas Christensen to "walk the talk" and commit his future to the club with a new contract.

The Blues offered Christensen a new four-year deal with a significant pay raise in August, but the two sides have been at a standoff since as the defender has not yet signed a new contract.

Tuchel says there is no imminent good news and contract talks are now all up to Christensen.

What was said?

"I have no good news," Tuchel said. "That was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same as me, that he wants the same as the club, and that’s why for me it was a zero problem situation because everybody wanted the same as far as I understood it.

"We are waiting since a long time now for confirmation. It is on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch, he needs to act now off the pitch, and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea, he tells us that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club, and I think he is a perfect fit and I think that he is not done yet here.

"His career here is, by far, not finished, [he] can still develop and be big, big player, but like I said, it’s on him, it’s on him. We want the commitment and, hopefully, we get it."

The big picture

As things stand, Christensen is set to become a free agent next summer as his contract enters its final months.

He's not the only Blues defender who could move on after this season, with Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta also all out of contract.

Christensen, who has hinted that he plans on extending his stay with the club, has played in 13 games this season after featuring 27 times throughout Chelsea's Champions League-winning campaign.

