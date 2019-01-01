Chivas sign veteran forward Oribe Peralta from Club America

The former Mexico international will join the Guadalajara club after spending the last several seasons at its Mexico City rival

Chivas announced a blockbuster move Monday, signing veteran forward Oribe Peralta from rival Club America.

Peralta is one of the most experienced players in Liga MX, with more than a decade in the Mexican first division. Peralta has scored 165 in 508 games since making his debut for Monarcas Morelia in the 2003 Clausura.

The forward scored 25 goals for and took part in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, announcing his international retirement after . He also helped Mexico win a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics as one of three over-aged players.

Peralta has won Liga MX twice with Santos Laguna and twice more with Club America, but has seen his minutes dip in recent years. He wasn't able to find the back of the net for America in the 2019 Clausura after scoring five goals in the Apertura.

"After more than five years wearing the Azulcrema shirt, Club America announces the departure of our player, Oribe Peralta Morones. During this time, Oribe was part of the team that obtained Liga MX titles in the Apertura 2014 and Apertura 2018 tournaments as well as the Clausura 2019 Copa MX," read a statement released by Club America.

"On the international stage, Oribe obtained Concacaf titles in the 2015 and 2016 editions.

"The team recognizes and thanks his commitment and professionalism during this years and wishes him luck in his new sporting project, now with Club Deportivo Guadalajara. The change was produced because of a request from the player regarding contractual themes the Guadalajara side made for him to continue his career as a professional player."

Reports indicate the 35-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rojiblancos. The Guadalajara side, which signs only Mexican players, will hope Peralta is able to recover his scoring form after a handful of disappointing campaigns with Las .

America also has signed forwards like Roger Martinez and Nicolas Castillo to bolster an attack that has been the club's weak point in the last several seasons. Even as America won the 2018 Apertura, it was led in scoring by center back Bruno Valdez.

