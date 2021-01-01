Chinwendu Ihezuo and Charlene Meyong sign for Meizhou Hakka

Nigeria and Cameroon internationals have completed their professional switches to the Chinese outfit

Chinese Women's Super League side Meizhou Hakka have completed the signings of Chinwendu Ihezuo and Charlene Meyong, Goal can exclusively report.

Meizhou Hkk captured Nigeria international Ihezuo and Cameroon international Meyong, on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021 season.

Meyong will be moving to the Far East, following the expiration of her contract with French second-tier outfit, Angers in January.

The former Louves Minprof star, who was one of Goal's five Africans to watch in 2020 is known for her speed, fine movement and brilliant finishing for club and country.

Since her debut at the 2018 Cosafa Women's Cup, she has been a regular for the Indomitable Lionesses, with her last goal coming in a 2-1 Olympic qualifying win over Cote d'Ivoire last November.

For Ihezuo, she is continuing her professional career journey in China, joining as a free agent after parting ways with Chinese rivals Henan Jianye, where she has been since 2019.

During her first season at Henan, the 23-year-old scored seven times in 14 league outings for the Chinese club before the coronavirus outbreak halted her appearance in the 2020 season.

To end her one-year inactivity, Ihezuo helped Nigeria to claim the Turkish Women's Cup on her maiden appearance, scoring the Super Falcons' winner in a 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow last month.

Ahead of the new campaign, He Weiwen is looking in the direction of the African duo as he bids to guide Meizhou to domestic success, having finished sixth on the Chinese log last season.

On their part, Ihezuo and Meyong will hope the impact of the coronavirus will not halt their chances of seeking glory in China.