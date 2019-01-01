Chelsea's USMNT defender Miazga joins Reading on loan

Following an unsuccessful spell in Ligue 1, the United States international has made a move to the Madejski Stadium

Reading have announced the signing of Chelsea centre-back Matt Miazga, who joins the club on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 season following the completion of a medical.

The former New York Red Bulls youth player becomes the Royals' fifth loan signing of the winter window, and the second arrival from Stamford Bridge following Lewis Baker's switch.

The move means Miazga has now taken in three loan spells since his arrival at Chelsea in 2016, having spent time at Vitesse in the Eredivisie – where he provided an assist for Baker on his debut - and more recently Nantes in Ligue 1.

Speaking to Reading's official website, manager Jose Gomes said: “Matt is a skilful, committed and commanding presence at the centre of defence and I am very pleased we have been able to welcome him into our family.

“I am now looking forward to working with him on the training pitch for the first time.”

The Championship side have enjoyed a busy January transfer window, having already brought in reinforcements in the form of Liverpool midfielder Oviemuno Ejaria, Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira.

As a result, chief executive Nigel Howe is understandably thrilled with the club's transfer business so far.

“Having already sourced extra quality in the form of a striker, two midfielders and a goalkeeper this month, I’m delighted that Matt now arrives to bolster our defensive ranks for the final 18 games of the season,” Howe said.

“Committed to our cause, I am confident he will be a real asset to the first team dressing room for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.”

With Reading two points adrift of safety in England's second tier, the Royals will be hoping to avoid a repeat of Miazga's unsuccessful spell in France, where Nantes boss Vahid Halilhodzic claimed the USMNT defender faked a back injury to force his way out of the club.

“The blackmail I was talking about was about Matt Miazga,” Halilhodzic said. “He assured me that he had a sore back. After exams, however, there was no problem... He just wanted to leave the club.”

Reading confirmed that Miazga will wear the number 19 shirt at the Madejski Stadium.