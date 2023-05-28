Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Lineups & LIVE updates

Chelsea aim to end their season on a high with a win against in-form Newcastle United

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been two sides of the same coin this season. Both clubs have undergone a major transformation before the campaign started, with new owners at the helm for this term. While Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League after smart investments and relying on their older players, the Blues are in complete disarray after spending a record £600m on new players, only to finish at best 11th in the final standings.

It's been a tough year at Stamford Bridge, with a lot of self-introspection to be done by everyone involved from the players to the staff. Chelsea are set for their lowest-ever points total in the Premier League era even if they get a win against Newcastle and will finish in the bottom half of the table. However, a victory will help boost morale and give fans something to look forward to for next season.

Newcastle United have had a fairytale season under new owners and manager Eddie Howe. The Magpies have qualified for Europe after 20 long years. For their supporters, this may just be the beginning of a new and better era, with the squad being a perfect balance of recent and older additions. Irrespective of the result against Chelsea, Newcastle and their fans will have all eyes on next season.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Hall; Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Madueke, Havertz, Sterling

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Gordon, Guimaraes, Anderson; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE updates



Chelsea's upcoming games

Chelsea's season will finish with this game, they will next face Wrexham in the Florida Cup on July 19 followed by a friendly against Borussia Dortmund on August 3.