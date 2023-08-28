Chelsea plot shock transfer bids for Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe and Barcelona's Raphinha and Ferran Torres

Alex Brotherton
GFX Info Emile Smith Rowe Raphinha Ferran Torres 2023-24Getty/GOAL
ChelseaE. Smith RoweArsenalBarcelonaFerran TorresRaphinhaM. PochettinoTransfersPremier LeaguePrimera División

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a shock move for Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe, while also eyeing up Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

  • Chelsea eyeing shock triple swoop
  • Interested in Smith Rowe, Raphinha and Torres
  • Chelsea already spent £350m this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have already spent around £350 million ($440m) on transfers this summer, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in further attacking reinforcements. According to the Daily Mail, Todd Boehly's club are weighing up moves for Smith Rowe, Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Interest is not advanced for any of the trio, but Arsenal and Barca could be tempted into sales. Smith Rowe has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta's side this season, while Raphinha and Ferran Torres regularly find themselves on the substitutes' bench in Catalonia.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal 2023-24Getty ImagesRaphina, Barcelona vs. ValenciaGettyFerran Torres

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With the transfer window closing in just a matter of days, pulling off these signings will not be easy. If the moves don't come off then Pochettino will hope that Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson build on their excellent performances against Luton last week.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

81884 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 46%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 12%Liverpool
  • 6%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
81884 Votes

Editors' Picks