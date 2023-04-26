Chelsea to express Andre Onana transfer interest during meeting with Inter over Romelu Lukaku's future

Chelsea will reportedly express their interest in Andre Onana during their upcoming meeting with Inter over Romelu Lukaku's future.

WHAT HAPPENED? A Blues contingent will travel to Milan next week to discuss the future of Lukaku, who is due to return to Chelsea in the summer once his loan term ends with the Nerazzuri. However, according to the Evening Standard, the Belgian international wants to continue in Italy for another season on the current terms of his loan. Inter do have the provision to keep the striker for the same £7m loan fee and £165,000-a-week in wages but find themselves under financial pressure to curb club debts and doing away with the misfiring striker will help them further balance their books.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also states that during this meeting with Inter, Chelsea officials will express their interest in Onana and a swap deal will be proposed, with Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy going in the opposite direction. However, it is not known whether Inter will agree to their offer or would want a cash-plus-player deal. Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on Brentford’s David Raya, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili as potential options.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nonetheless, according to the Telegraph, Lukaku will be offered the opportunity to return to Stamford Bridge and revive his career under incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, if the striker insists on staying with Inter, the club will go for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who tops their wish list.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & LUKAKU? Chelsea will be in action against Brentford on Wednesday evening in the Premier League, while Romelu Lukaku has a job at hand in the Coppa Italia semi-finals against Juventus on the same day.