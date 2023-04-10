Good news for Chelsea! Thiago Silva returns to training ahead of crucial Champions League matchup

- Thiago Silva back in team training
- Chelsea enduring difficult season
- Face Real Madrid next in Champions League
WHAT HAPPENED? Thiago Silva has been spotted in team training with Chelsea ahead of Wednesday's crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid. The Brazilian was injured in the London derby against Tottenham at the end of February, suffering a knee injury, and has not featured since.
🏆 TOP STORY: Assistant referee to stand down after Robertson elbow
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Agree or disagree: Arsenal will BOTTLE the title
🚨 MUST READ: Will Tuchel put Guardiola in a spin again?
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are currently under their third different manager of the season and sit down in 11th position in the Premier League table with just 39 points from 30 games and a goal difference of -2. The Blues now face a daunting challenge against reigning champions Real Madrid in Europe's top competition. Silva's return will be welcomed as the defender could help shore up the defence and provide some much-needed leadership.
WHAT NEXT? The Blues face another big week with a trip to Madrid on Wednesday followed by a visit from Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Wednesday's game might come too soon for Silva but his return is still a big boost for the struggling Blues.