Chelsea's busy summer continues! Nicolas Jackson announcement imminent as forward passes medical ahead of €35m move from Villarreal

Chelsea are set to announce the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal after the forward reportedly completed a medical.

Jackson completes medical

Will move for €35m

Striker joins from Villarreal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old will become the club's first senior signing since Mauricio Pochettino was appointed head coach as The Athletic reports he has undergone a medical at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal international Jackson will join the Premier League team in a deal worth €35 million (£30m/$38m) after the Blues agreed to match his release clause.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The striker enjoyed an impressive season at Villarreal, scoring 13 times in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club. His arrival will likely see Kai Havertz complete a transfer from Stamford Bridge to Arsenal for around £65m ($83m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? As the Blues prepare to confirm the signing of Jackson, they are also set to see Havertz join Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic move to Manchester City. Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante has left for Saudi Arabia and will likely be followed by Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.