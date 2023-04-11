Chelsea reward Ben Chilwell with two-year contract extension as remarkable injury comeback story gets new chapter

England international Ben Chilwell has put pen to paper on a new contract at Chelsea that runs until 2027.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed that left-back Chilwell has committed his future to the club and signed a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract," he told the club's official website. "We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome."

